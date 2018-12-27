I agree with David Murathe over DP Ruto’s future BUT He is not qualified to talk on behalf of Kikuyu

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has confirmed he shares similar sentments as David Murathe BUT says the former Gathanga MP is the least qualified to lecture DP Ruto. Kabogo seems to says that Murathe is not the Kikuyu spokesman.

Kabogo tweeted “Murathe has no authority to speak on anyone’s behalf. Who is he to ask DP Dr WSR to retire from politics in 2022 we’ve not forgotten he sold his parliamentary seat to SK Macharia. He’s politically broke.”

I did not defend. I simply stated that the guy has no authority to tel wsr to go home come 22 — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) December 27, 2018