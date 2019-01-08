Hon Murkomen roasts Uhuru’s Jubilee party,admires ODM

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Tuesday called for organised management of the ruling Jubilee party, urging its leadership to borrow a leaf from the opposition outfit ODM.

During a breakfast interview on Citizen TV, the outspoken critic of the Orange party expressed his admiration for the Raila Odinga-led party, asserting that it is better managed and its leadership more disciplined.

“I admire the management of ODM despite all the challenges they have,” he said.

The Senate Majority Leader applauded the Orange party for the manner in which it managed the political truce between its leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Even during the handshake, the former Prime Minister called his party members and explained to them,” he said, suggesting his misgivings on the failure of the President to explain to Jubilee party members about the truce.

Murkomen also said he admired the fact that ODM has a structured model of management and its decision-making through its organs and communication as a unit.

“You will always hear the ODM National Executive Council has said this organ has decided that. They are the second largest party as ours [Jubilee party] and has survived for 10 years, and us only five. We need to learn something from them,” he said.

The remarks by the senator are a wide departure from his trademark fierce attacks on the former premier and the Orange party.