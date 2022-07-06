Hypocrisy! DP Ruto daughter promoted months to election.

The PSC is on the way to the dogs because of the bulldozing nature of the chairman who coerces every commissioner to support his weird decisions such as the following :

1. Promoting his daughter who was employed recently as a clerical officer with a diploma being the only qualification yet promoted to the level of Cadet officer at MFA

2. PSC has approved the promotion of Allan Waweru Mburu who retired in 2020 after attaining 60years of age . Mburu was promoted from Assistant Director to the rank of Director and given two years extension of service at the MFA . Mburu was at the Centre of theft of large sums of money when he was the CDA in Tokyo and worked with Muchiri to sell the embassy in 2008/2009. Returning him two years after retirement is irregular and obvious abuse of power by PSC

3. PSC has approved the promotion of June Ruto who has already had a series of promotions since she joined the ministry for in 2016 to the level of Director at the age of 33years . She is the youngest of the 39 officers who are lined up for promotion without going through the due process .

4. Valerie Rugene Wamoto is also set for promotion to the rank of Director and deployment to Berlin as the deputy head of mission . She is the second youngest at 34 years . This is done because her husband is a commissioner at the PSC.

Amb. Anthony Muchiri has rapidly made PSC to become a playing ground for promotion of relatives , friends and total violation of the PSC regulations . Time to dissolve the commission is now or the rot will be irredeemable