HYPOCRISY: After accelerating spread of COVID-19 via rallies, DP Ruto now wants GoK to tighten control measures

Word doing rounds is that DP Ruto is responsible for the massive spread of COVID-19 in Western Kenya, he held several rallies that towards end of October that so the infections spike. Several high level personalities including doctors and politicians have since died. The latest victim is Ruto ally Hon Murunga.

