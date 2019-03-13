Hunger strikes Turkana, deaths reported as residents plead for government intervention

Turkana authorities have confirmed the death of two residents, saying that the area is in dire need of relief food.



The two people on Tuesday died of hunger at Kangirisae village in Turkana Central, Turkana County.

Area Chief John Ewar is now calling on well-wishers and the government to aid the villagers.

This also comes after a drought status and response report by the National Drought Management Authority in February listed Turkana among the worst hit regions.

Others were Nyeri (Kieni area), West Pokot, Isiolo, Kitui, Samburu, Tana River, Kilifi and Laikipia.

The Interior ministry, in a statement, added that nine counties were in the alert level while 14 were in the normal drought phase.

The area has been hit severally with hunger related issues leaving scores dead.