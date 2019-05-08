Hundreds left homeless in Kibera fire as more than 300 structures get destroyed

More than 300 structures have been destroyed in a fire incident in Kibera slums, Nairobi.
According to police, the fire is said to have started from one of the affected structures in Laini Saba area before spreading fast to others.
Police said they are yet to know the source of the fire and no one was injured in the incident.
Those affected have appealed for help to reconstruct the structures.
Hundreds left homeless in Kibera fire #NiajeNiaje https://t.co/1atJx4qe9G pic.twitter.com/RiT43TZLEf
— Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) May 8, 2019
