Hundreds displaced in Nakuru due to floods, poor drainage system

Hundreds of families living in Kiamunyi, Olive Inn and Kaptembwa estates in Nakuru have been displaced following floods caused by a heavy downpour that lasted for more than three hours on Sunday evening.

The sections between Olive Inn and Kiamunyi estates were blocked by sand washed down by rain water.

Many motorists turned back as others rerouted to the longer Nakuru-Eldoret road following the flooding.

Heavy rains pounding the area made it impossible for residents to save some of the items in their flooded houses and homes.

Some had to climb to the safety of perimeter walls and watch as the storm water flooded the whole area.

Some temporary structures such as kiosks and food joints were swept away.

Kwa Rhonda estate in Kaptembwa, Nakuru West, which has for a long time reported destruction of property when it floods, was once again greatly affected.

Residents linked the reoccurring floods to clogged drainage systems and poor waste management.

Early last month, the Nakuru County government said it had earmarked Sh345 million to mitigate the effects of flooding in Nakuru and Naivasha towns.

This came after the Meteorological Department advised residents to brace themselves for heavy rains.

The County Roads and Infrastructure Executive Lucy Kariuki said Sh137 million will be used to improve the drainage system in Nakuru town to prevent flooding.