Huduma Number clerks pleads with the Matiangi to pay their salaries after along wait

Huduma number agents, IT experts, chiefs and assistant chiefs are pleading with the government to pay them their overdue salaries after completing the work over a month ago.

According to an official who spoke to Kenya today on anonymity, payment for the last 18 days had not been made by the national government despite their numerous complaints.

The fund which have so far been given in two faces seemed to have been a hard task for the national government as there as been frustrations on the ground.

” Kama hivi ndio tunafanyiwa baada ya kufanyia serikali kazi afadhali ikae. hakuna vyenye tutafanya kazi alafu malipo ikue kama matanga, matiangi atulipe pesa yetu haraka iwezekanavyo”

According to our findings in Homa-bay county, the last 18 days totaling to 18,000 for all the clerks haver not been paid by the interior ministry.