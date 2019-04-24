Huduma Namba Registration Agents Charging up to Ksh 500 for Registration

The government rolled out registration of Kenyans into the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS) country-wide for Kenyans to acquire Huduma Namba.

In Wajir people are paying Ksh 500 for the Huduma number. — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) April 24, 2019

The process has seen some threats from the government, among them being unable to access key government services such as Passports and NHIF services. The Communications Authority of Kenya also warned to switch off phone sim cards of those who would not have registered by May 18, 2019 despite a Court order urging the government not to force Kenyans to register. However, the much hyped Huduma Namba registration is becoming a pain for most Kenyans. There was no public participation, and the government has flouted a lot of laws, forcing this strange thing on Kenyans. Most Kenyans can’t explain or don’t know what the benefits of Huduma Namba. To add salt to injury, Huduma Namba registration agents are charging poor Kenyans for the service. Some agents in Thika are allegedly charging Ksh 20 for the services, arguing that they have run short of registration forms. Well, let us leave Thika aside, It has been alleged that the same agents in Wajir are charging residents Ksh 500 for registration. Really? Is this genuine? The same cases have been reported in Bungoma County, whereby residents are paying a small fee to assistant chiefs to get the service. In Kajiado County, residents from Ongata Rongai are complaining that the Huduma Namba agents are selling registration forms to them at Ksh 50. In Garisa, chiefs are collecting huge sums of money from the public for the huduma number exercise. What are your thoughts about the ongoing Huduma Namba registration? Have you encountered the same?