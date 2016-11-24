Kenya Today

EXPOSED: HOW Wajir Governor Abdullahi HUMILIATED and Abandoned by his CLANSMEN in Mombasa

Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi was yesterday humiliated in Mombasa after his attempt to reconcile with his close relatives living in the coastal town and put his inner house in order ahead of the 2017 general election was vehemently rejected and met with indignation.

In a last minute rush to appease those he considered key decision makers in his family, the youthful governor planned to meet them in seclusion and away from the glaring eyes of the public. His aim was to ostensibly meet their demands in exchange for their political backing.

Reliable sources has it that a counter meeting was convened by the elders in Bondeni, a Somali concentrated neighbourhood and agreed not to honour him with audience.
They lamented that the governor deliberately avoided them like a plague for the last four years and his last minute recognition of their importance was seen as coming back to pick the forgotten ladder that he long ago climbed to opulence.

Diassapointed Ahmed was left all alone in Serova white sands, a famous beach hotel in Mombasa where the close door meeting was to happen.

The elders grumbled that the governor came to see them in Bondeni when he was seeking votes in 2013 general election only to invite them to a beach hotel without logistics arrangements now that he is in power. They termed this ridiculous, contemptuous and insensitive of the governor.

Their bone of contention though is what they termed as sidelining them in his government squandering the county dime with few cartels.
The governor left Mombasa humiliated.

  3. You are better than kisumu governor who stolen the county money in large scale. But we all know since he funds raila’s campaigns. Raila will remain silent. This is totally unacceptable the cord leader and the kisumu governor. But don’t worry we Lous will expose the mud in kisumu until we elect raila’s sister as the governor.

  7. Even a common fool like the writer himself won’t accept such cooked story. Ahmed Abdullah has set a record that some of his critics who have been in power for more than 20 years have never tried. They are jealous. Never be cowed Mr. Abdullah and countinue serving your people.

  9. Mr Jiir Crucify your appetites & unprofitable desires; Crucify your pride,titles and entitlements then you will be a better & great person !!! And seems to me like it’s too late and. You are history now in Wajir politics and wish you best of luck in your future endeavors

  11. Jiir you are as good as a dead cat hence pave way for selfless leaders to tranform wajir county b a better place to live at and not a bitter place as the situation is under your reign.

  14. Hiyo ni yako, governor Ahmed is loved by all development minded resident in wajeer. Tribal minded wameze wembe. We will not only re elect him in 2017 but we are also counting on him to bring for us a good governor in 2022 in sha Allah a hardworker like him ofcourse.

  19. Humility is humanity…The only way to the top is by going to the bottom.Going down is the best way to go up!! Go back to your people and ask for their support otherwise the pride and arrogance will destroy you jiir and after roll you will not break the earth but it will only destroy you Style up bwana jiir

  21. Lol Abdille abdirahman does represent jiirs relative in Mombasa. Jiir has many relatives(mataan) and larger dagodia in Mombasa plus other wajeerians who love his leadership. Abdille come slow brother.

