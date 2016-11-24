EXPOSED: HOW Wajir Governor Abdullahi HUMILIATED and Abandoned by his CLANSMEN in Mombasa

Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi was yesterday humiliated in Mombasa after his attempt to reconcile with his close relatives living in the coastal town and put his inner house in order ahead of the 2017 general election was vehemently rejected and met with indignation.

In a last minute rush to appease those he considered key decision makers in his family, the youthful governor planned to meet them in seclusion and away from the glaring eyes of the public. His aim was to ostensibly meet their demands in exchange for their political backing.

Reliable sources has it that a counter meeting was convened by the elders in Bondeni, a Somali concentrated neighbourhood and agreed not to honour him with audience.

They lamented that the governor deliberately avoided them like a plague for the last four years and his last minute recognition of their importance was seen as coming back to pick the forgotten ladder that he long ago climbed to opulence.

Diassapointed Ahmed was left all alone in Serova white sands, a famous beach hotel in Mombasa where the close door meeting was to happen.

The elders grumbled that the governor came to see them in Bondeni when he was seeking votes in 2013 general election only to invite them to a beach hotel without logistics arrangements now that he is in power. They termed this ridiculous, contemptuous and insensitive of the governor.

Their bone of contention though is what they termed as sidelining them in his government squandering the county dime with few cartels.

The governor left Mombasa humiliated.