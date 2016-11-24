EXPOSED: HOW Wajir Governor Abdullahi HUMILIATED and Abandoned by his CLANSMEN in Mombasa

Wajir governor Ahmed Abdullahi was yesterday humiliated in Mombasa after his attempt to reconcile with his close relatives living in the coastal town and put his inner house in order ahead of the 2017 general election was vehemently rejected and met with indignation.
In a last minute rush to appease those he considered key decision makers in his family, the youthful governor planned to meet them in seclusion and away from the glaring eyes of the public. His aim was to ostensibly meet their demands in exchange for their political backing.
Reliable sources has it that a counter meeting was convened by the elders in Bondeni, a Somali concentrated neighbourhood and agreed not to honour him with audience.
They lamented that the governor deliberately avoided them like a plague for the last four years and his last minute recognition of their importance was seen as coming back to pick the forgotten ladder that he long ago climbed to opulence.
Diassapointed Ahmed was left all alone in Serova white sands, a famous beach hotel in Mombasa where the close door meeting was to happen.
The elders grumbled that the governor came to see them in Bondeni when he was seeking votes in 2013 general election only to invite them to a beach hotel without logistics arrangements now that he is in power. They termed this ridiculous, contemptuous and insensitive of the governor.
Their bone of contention though is what they termed as sidelining them in his government squandering the county dime with few cartels.
The governor left Mombasa humiliated.
Adulahi says
Mind your own business! !!!!!!!!!!
Gulit says
Mushene wachia kina mama, nduale na raila.
Onyango says
You are better than kisumu governor who stolen the county money in large scale. But we all know since he funds raila’s campaigns. Raila will remain silent. This is totally unacceptable the cord leader and the kisumu governor. But don’t worry we Lous will expose the mud in kisumu until we elect raila’s sister as the governor.
Anonymous says
Mmmmmmmn… every hardworking leader has no friends
Shukri says
In politics, is hard to know your friends until the last minute.
Mwananyali says
Wah
shakur says
Even a common fool like the writer himself won’t accept such cooked story. Ahmed Abdullah has set a record that some of his critics who have been in power for more than 20 years have never tried. They are jealous. Never be cowed Mr. Abdullah and countinue serving your people.
Anonymous says
Ok
Anonymous says
Mr Jiir Crucify your appetites & unprofitable desires; Crucify your pride,titles and entitlements then you will be a better & great person !!! And seems to me like it’s too late and. You are history now in Wajir politics and wish you best of luck in your future endeavors
Mohammed a Mohammed says
Jiir kindly back and be prepared to go whether you go back to pta or Else 2017 is knocking the door
Kamau says
Jiir you are as good as a dead cat hence pave way for selfless leaders to tranform wajir county b a better place to live at and not a bitter place as the situation is under your reign.
shamzudin says
H.E hon. jiir , keep your target am sure you will be the successor I.a came 2017
your future is clear and clean
may God bless you I.a
Ahmed yussuf says
uko sawa Mr jiiir mwenye wivu ameze wembe
wajeergirl says
Hiyo ni yako, governor Ahmed is loved by all development minded resident in wajeer. Tribal minded wameze wembe. We will not only re elect him in 2017 but we are also counting on him to bring for us a good governor in 2022 in sha Allah a hardworker like him ofcourse.
wajeergirl says
we will re elect jir in sha Allah he is the best governor in Kenya only enemies of development will dispute that
wajeergirl says
watu wa wajeer wanasema Ahmey wa bila kupinga”
Anonymous says
Wajir gov abdullahi abdul was chased and beaten like a burukenge!
wajeergirl says
by who?nugu wewe
Anonymous says
Inshaa Allah AHMED jir will come back whether you like it or not
Anonymous says
Mr Governor I love to support you. Be blessed
Anonymous says
Humility is humanity…The only way to the top is by going to the bottom.Going down is the best way to go up!! Go back to your people and ask for their support otherwise the pride and arrogance will destroy you jiir and after roll you will not break the earth but it will only destroy you Style up bwana jiir
wajeergirl says
if being independent minded equals to arrogance than so be it Jiir is labeled arrogant and rude because he said no to corruption sio?
Anonymous says
Tell it to the birds and gel jir
GARAD SANEY says
This is utter rubbish . The people’s governor is indisputable and he has no regret to ignore those who wanted to set for him trap .
wajeergirl says
Lol Abdille abdirahman does represent jiirs relative in Mombasa. Jiir has many relatives(mataan) and larger dagodia in Mombasa plus other wajeerians who love his leadership. Abdille come slow brother.
Abdullahi says
Mr gvr We will support u as we can inshaallah you will be back to the office for the second term inshaallah. By AA Durow
iamjulesrimet says
