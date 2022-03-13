How Uhuru expunged Kamanda, Maore names as officials from Jubilee’s party list

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned pro-Raila Odinga’s Members of Parliament (MP) Maina Kamanda and Igembe North Member of parliament Maoka Maore from accessing the State House.

According to sources privy to the event that led to the ban, Kenyatta summoned the two along with other Jubilee officials to State House at night, on the eve of the Jubilee Party National Delegation Convention (NCD) after learning that they had given themselves positions in the party ahead of the convention last month.

Kamanda and Maoka had listed their names as the incoming National Organising Secretary and Deputy National Organising Secretary, respectively.

Kenyatta expunged them from the new Jubilee leadership team and consequently from accessing him at State House indefinitely.

The affected changes in the Jubilee Party leadership made the two positions dished out to Mt Kenya region where Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and his Kieni counterpart Kanini Kega were appointed secretary-general and director of elections.

Kamanda has been the face of the Kieleweke team. He was also part of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaign secretariat co-chaired by National Assembly Minority Chief Whip Junet Muhamed and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru.

He has been a key stumbling block to many emerging political leaders by blocking them from the limelight.

He was also blamed for the bangling of the Kiamba election, where the UDA candidate John Njuguna won against Kariri Njama of Jubilee by 510 votes.

Currently, Maina is not taking the lead position in the Azimio La Umoja coalition.