How Uhuru bought Ruto in 2012, billions used

Pesa ime fanya kazi…….

Raila ame tulizwa………

But before we blame Raila for being bought, we must not forget who was bought first for this family to get back to power…..

As we suffer in 2021, under the weight of this merciless billionaire clique…. William Samoei Arap Ruto must bear 90% responsibility for our suffering……. Because, before Raila was bought – he accepted to be bought…..

Kibaki knew about Uhuru. Kibaki knew that who Uhuru was, and what he was capable of…. Kibaki knew about the Kiambu Mafia and how they treated people between 1963 and 1978….

So, Kibaki in his wisdom decided to leave power in the hands of Musalia Mudavadi… Someone who, he believed would continue with his economic path….

Kibaki did everything possible to keep Uhuru from Power. The Intelligence Agencies even engineered a deal where Uhuru and Ruto signed an MoU to support Mudavadi……. UNTIL someone came up with the idea of buying Ruto… Yes, in 2012, Ruto was bought.

It is Ruto that allowed the feared Kiambu Mafia back to power……

It is Ruto, who supported Uhuru, knowing better than anyone else that Uhuru wasn’t even capable of holding Kanu together from 2002 to 2007……Ruto agreed to be bought, for selfish reasons…..

Yes Raila has been bought…. But Ruto is to blame for the immense power and wealth Uhuru and his Kiambu Mafia have…..

Ange wachia Mudavadi hii kitu in 2012, Kenya inge kuwa karibu na Egypt in terms of economic development… Saa hii tuko karibu na Somalia…

So, before we blame Raila….. Let us not forget the root cause of the problem we have now… William Samoei Arap Ruto…. For accepting to be bought in 2012