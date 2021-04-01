How Uhuru bought Ruto in 2012, billions used

Pesa ime fanya kazi…….
Raila ame tulizwa………
But before we blame Raila for being bought, we must not forget who was bought first for this family to get back to power…..
As we suffer in 2021, under the weight of this merciless billionaire clique…. William Samoei Arap Ruto must bear 90% responsibility for our suffering……. Because, before Raila was bought – he accepted to be bought…..
Kibaki knew about Uhuru. Kibaki knew that who Uhuru was, and what he was capable of…. Kibaki knew about the Kiambu Mafia and how they treated people between 1963 and 1978….
So, Kibaki in his wisdom decided to leave power in the hands of Musalia Mudavadi… Someone who, he believed would continue with his economic path….
Kibaki did everything possible to keep Uhuru from Power. The Intelligence Agencies even engineered a deal where Uhuru and Ruto signed an MoU to support Mudavadi……. UNTIL someone came up with the idea of buying Ruto… Yes, in 2012, Ruto was bought.
It is Ruto that allowed the feared Kiambu Mafia back to power……
It is Ruto, who supported Uhuru, knowing better than anyone else that Uhuru wasn’t even capable of holding Kanu together from 2002 to 2007……Ruto agreed to be bought, for selfish reasons…..
Yes Raila has been bought…. But Ruto is to blame for the immense power and wealth Uhuru and his Kiambu Mafia have…..
Ange wachia Mudavadi hii kitu in 2012, Kenya inge kuwa karibu na Egypt in terms of economic development… Saa hii tuko karibu na Somalia…
So, before we blame Raila….. Let us not forget the root cause of the problem we have now… William Samoei Arap Ruto…. For accepting to be bought in 2012
Comments
Anonymous says
Complete the story for better understanding of the populace.
Have the same enriched for the citizen enlightenment.
Anonymous says
No matter who was bought, I did not see Kibaki campaign for Mudavadi, or campaign against Uhuru. Kibaku was in power when the rigging machine was put to work for Uhuru. You cannot also forget the people who voted for him three times to help cover for the rigging. Before we even blame anybody, everyone must confess to their part in it, including those who were paid, or volunteered to attend rallies. Right now people are lining up to be bought. Who are they going to blame? You have to be willing to have the possibility of loosing in order for the system to work. If individuals, or tribes, never want anyone else to win, we will all always loose, if not now, definitely eventually. Even the Uhuru family would be sowing the seed for them to eventually loose.
Anonymous says
With loots of our taxes and borrowed debts funds is the reason we have an abyss regime, missing in action Eurobond, missing Covid funds, and a one man show hunging on a handshake falacy and expansion of roads in one region of mt kenya with the botle necks effect outside this region: that is not progress but fraud.
Anonymous says
Raila is yet to be bought if something like that is in the offing,Rutos case was clear and that is why his case is a done deal