How toxic feminists messed Jubilee tycoon Kori over murder of wife

By Hon Jim Bonie

Kori was released yesterday from police custody after the maid gave exculpatory evidence to the police.

Men, as we were taught at the conference, you now see the benefits of being in the good books of your maid?

Kori’s mistress lied to the police that he’s the one who smashed his wife’s skull with the buttocks of a pistol.

It turned out that Kori wasn’t at the murder scene in the first place. He was miles away, toiling for his kids.

But the woman who killed his wife wanted them to sink together. Aki women will kill us!

The bitter feminists who made noise are now dead silent. The feminists had already investigated, prosecuted and judged Kori – guilty as charged!

“His balls should be fed to the dogs”, they purred. “He is a beast. He should be castrated”, they yelled. “Women are living in a dangerous world”, they added.

It was a pandemonium. And so, just like that the good name of an innocent man was drugged in filth (to satisfy the twisted egos of bitter feminists), because he’s a man.

To the bitter feminists (actually women under delusion of grandeur) men are the ones killing women, they start by killing them with love to killing them literally.

Even if a woman kills a fellow woman, they must find a way to blame a man. It’s a silly world of so called feminists.

Their mouthpiece on the newspaper, Njoki Chege, wrote some trash after it emerged that Kori was innocent. She averred that even if Kori is innocent he should pay for “philandering”.

That’s how idiots who parade themselves as feminists reason.