How Tanga Tanga Squad Have Dubbed Fight for Justice as ‘Fighting Ruto’

“We Fought For PEV Victims Justice, They said we were fighting Ruto.

We Fought To Save Mau Forest, They said we were fighting Ruto.

We Fought land Grabbing, They said we were fighting Ruto.

We Fought Dead beat Dads, They Said we were fighting Ruto.

We Fought Theft Of Public Funds and Maize scandal, They said we were fighting Ruto.

We Fought to have Unity through the handshake, They say we are fighting Ruto.

We are fighting for Transparency and Accountability through Lifestyle Audit, They say we are fighting Ruto.

We are fighting Corruption in Government, They say we are fighting Ruto.

Which Evil is this called Ruto?”

Courtesy/ Stano