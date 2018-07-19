How Kasarani Police Collude With Thugs to Terrorize Residents

Police officers working within Kasarani division have developed an insatiable appetite for money.

Those who are assigned night patrols are even worse. The officers have made it a routine to collect ‘levies’ from residents and business owners around Seasons, Roysambu, Sunton, Hunters and Mwiki estates.

Sadly, the officers who start the collections at around 7.30pm daily, demand for Sh100 as they move from one shop to the other.

They then disappear to their comfort zones after 9pm leaving the residents at the mercy of criminal gangs which take over at night. Residents are asking if the money is part of the officers’ overtime pay and why the authorities should not just include it in the policemen’s payslips and pay tax

Perhaps Inspector General Joseph Bonnet should hear this.