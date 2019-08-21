How Jubilee is fighting KNUT boss Sossion to silence him against CBC programme

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) National Executive Council has issued a seven-day ultimatum to its Secretary General Wilson Sossion to resign or be kicked out.

This follows a deliberation meeting on Tuesday night on the suitability of Sossion to continue leading the teachers union.

The meeting was however disrupted for a while by rowdy youth who were scuttled by police.

On July 27, 2019, the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that Sossion should be struck off the teachers register, following a case file by Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

TSC had moved to court in 2017 to have him deregistered and on January 17, 2018, the court obliged.

According to TSC, Sossion should have resigned or retired from his teaching position in compliance with the regulations of 187 of the code but failed to do so.