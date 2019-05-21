Jubilee supporters leading in hate speech cases, NCIC hot spots in Central and Rift Valley

The National Cohesion Integration Commission has released a list of eight counties identified as hate speech hotspots areas which are being monitored.

The counties are Kiambu, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Nakuru, Nyeri and Kakamega counties.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi, NCIC Chief Executive Officer Hassan Mohamed said the commission has heightened the war on hate speech.

This comes after increased political divisions that have led to leaders using hate speech incitement among Kenyans.

In order to mitigate hate speech in the mentioned counties, the commission has upscale measures of monitoring of hate speech.

The commission has issued audio recorders and camcorders to security officers from the eight counties to record perpetrators of hate speech.

The commission said it will also ensure politicians implicated in hate speech, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

NCIC said that the Constitution recognises and encourages freedom of speech, however, this right does not extend to incitement of violence, hate speech, propaganda for war or advocacy of hatred.

User Victor Manara said, “the DPP must up his game to ensure all those implicated face the full force of the law.”

Franklin Ches said, “Show us one successful prosecution….stop being hypocrites….just stop…you are toothless institution…you just bark but you don’t bite….we as Kenyans have lost confidence in you…Do something about it!!”

Kirutit Rono tweeted, “It saddens us as Kenyans seeing how our politicians continue with this kind of offensive utterances with impunity.”

Classy Nurse asked, “If this hate is not contained early, pundits and experts have warned, our dear country could be headed south. The question, therefore is, how do we curb hate speech going forward?”

Kibet Benard and Mwangi John said that politics in Kenya is leading to great division.

“Sadly, politics in Kenya is to a great extent based on tribe – which has caused division and animosity,” Kibet said.

Mwangi John said “The Judiciary should act without fear or favour and ensure all those suspected of hate speech face the full force of law. Hate speech by our leaders is slowly getting out of control. But Kenyans must resist any form of incitement.”

The Commission has however said that not all speech or expression with racial or ethnic perspectives amounts to hate speech.