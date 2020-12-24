How Hon. Duale Vanished In The Political Seen, From Grace To grass

Duale has given Gashuri a marinda. Now Gashuri looks like Omanga, but that’s a non-issue

Duale has become very scarce on TV, nowadays. Indeed power is as temporary as an erection. In his heyday, he was a regular feature on TV, insulting his benefactor’s political opponents under the guise of articulating Jubilee’s position in his capacity as the party’s majority leader.

The man he vigorously defended turned against him and ate him, and not even the enemies he spent his life attacking. Much like a sheep who spent her entire life running away from the wolf, only to be slaughtered for Christmas, finally, by the shepherd she so trusted.

He talked with bravado and his voice was authoritative. Today he has been humbled by fate. His verbosity has been calibrated by the fall from grace to grass.

He made efforts to walk the middle ground, to save his job, but seems the Kieleweke and tanga tanga factions are like the former POTUS Walker Bush’s position on terrorism, you are either with us or with them, and this paved way for him tossed into the ocean, for the whales.

One interesting development is that all those spanked hard by Uhuru, still praise him. They can even blame Raila but can’t raise a word against Uhuru. Not even the tanga tanga deity can

This is a scenario where you are whipped but all you have to do is smile in response because Uhuru wields so much power and can even the little that has remained of you.

Sadly Duale hasn’t fully comprehended the situation. He still believes there is an opportunity to teach Uhuru a lesson, whereas, in the real sense, there isn’t

Uhuru has had his two terms, handed over to him by Duale and company and he is now headed home in Ichaweri. He cannot be a loser in the next elections no matter the results, because he will not be contesting

That’s just but another day in politics

