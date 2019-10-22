How Gov. Joho sneaked Raila into speaking during Mashujaa day celebration

By ‎AB Murage via fb

Now it turns out that the reason why Joho seemed to rush Raila to wrap up his speech was because Raila wasn’t in the program and Joho had to breach protocol and sneak him in to address Kenyans.

How can anyone not include Raila Odinga in any national program if he is present? Uko na akili mzuri kweli? Wacheni kupima patience ya watu aise. One Raila is better that one hundred of you government thieves in the program.

One Raila is better that one thousand of you brokers doing business with government for which you work for against ethics rule.

If it were not for Raila and handshake, there would be no Kenya for you to be in program to address right now. There is no mashujaa day without Raila.

There no government without Raila. There is no opposition without Raila. Or have you seen any? Let that reality sink in.

Raila doesn’t have to be sneaked into a program to speak. Raila is the program. Let Joho not feel that he breached protocol to invite Raila to speak. He did the right thing.

Raila is the protocol. He must be given his due space or we will take it and give it to him.