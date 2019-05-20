How Gor Mahia is proving to be the Government of football(SIRKAL) in Kenya

Gor Mahia edged closer to clinching the Kenya Premier League title for the third time in a row after they went on a rampage against their longtime rivals AFC Leopards in one of the league’s highly coveted matches renown asMashemej derby after a 3-1 win in a match played at Kasarani Stadium.

Their lethal fast budding centre-forward, 22-year-old Nicholas Kipkirui who joined the side in August last year from Zoo Kericho was on target on the 23rd minute after their rivals goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade spilt the ball that had been taken by attacking midfielder Franci Kahata.Why

He added his second for the green army in the 61st minute and Rwandese import Jacques Tuyisenge nailed their last to close the casket in the 63rd minute but Ingwe unlike during their first leg match at the same venue where they got no goal were lucky to get a consolation one in the dying minutes of the match through Oburu.

Although Ingwe had vowed not to let Gor take a point from them, they never lived to the standards showing a defect defensive organisation and a blunt attacking front that bore very fewer chances, they will now have to wait until next season to live that dream.

In the meanwhile, the green army has now won eight of the nine encounters that the two sides have met since 2016 and allowing just a single share of the spoils in a match that ended 1-1.

Differently, Gor Mahia who is the defending champion of the Kenya Premier League is only one match away from clinching the title for the third time in a row which will mean that they will keep it for life.

It will not be the first time that the green army will be repeating the matter but rather a third record time the first one being having been back in 1983, 1984 and again in 1985 and the second one being 2013, 2014 and 2015 season.

Gor Mahia now comfortably it at the top of the league with 69 Points eight clear from the second-placed Bandari FC who have since overtaken Sofapaka who has been second for the better part of the season. Bandari beat struggling Zoo Kericho 3-0 in a match played over the weekend to enforce their second position standing.

The Oktay boy need only a single match to win the title which is expected in their next match or the one after meaning the trophy will be always around and ready for handling in case they get a win in any of those.

It is in the two matches that GorMahia is expected to clinch the trophy even before they play their last match against the slum Boys of Mathare United in the last match of the season that will take place on the 29th May.