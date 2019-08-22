How DP Ruto pushed Chief of Staff Maryanne to have hot sex with Hon Linturi in a Naivasha lodge

By Hon Jim Bonie

You have heard how a plan was hatched in the DP Ruto’s office to have Maryann Kitany have sex with Meru senator Mithika Linturi to prevent him from tabling an impeachment motion against Waiguru.

The two are now washing their dirty linen before a court of law in a divorce case where Kitany is seeking to retain their Runda home.

The common joke out there is that where the devil can’t reach, she sends a woman. I don’t like challenging wisdom.

History is replete with men who were brought to their knees (or should I say their graves) by women who loved them – or women who pretended to love them.

It begins in the Bible. Delilah isn’t a strange name to anyone. Her beauty could light up an entire city. She was so beautiful such that ugly women used to hide whenever they saw her coming.

Then one day Samson, just like Wuod Hellena, stole her heart, or he thought he stole her heart. Delilah had a mission. To finish the poor boy completely. And so Samson foolishly told her the secret where his strength lay. The rest is history.

It didn’t end there. A Luo had to be next (Ujaluo itaniuwa). And so it’s said Luos had constant wars with the Nandi. The warrior who led Luos in battles was known as Lwanda Magere, a strong soldier who made Luos decimate Nandis in one battle after battle.

Then one day Nandi elders came to make peace. With them was a cow to be slaughtered and a beautiful girl to boot. You all know Wajaluo are diplomatic.

They accepted the peace deal and thence the two communities were to live harmoniously sharing a common border, grazing fields and marrying each other.

Before the Nandi elders left, they bequeathed Lwanda Magere their girl. After living together as husband and wife for a couple of years, one day Lwanda got sick.

Nyar Lang’o (as the woman was known) tricked Lwanda to tell her where her strength lies. Like Samson, Lwanda made the mistake of revealing his secret to his wife. His strength lied on his shadow.

That’s why Nandi could not kill him with spears and poisoned arrows because Lwanda Magere could not bleed. Nyar Lang’o left the very day and went to tell her kin the secret.

Nandi came and killed Lwanda Magere.

I wish Linturi well.