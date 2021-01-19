How DP Ruto grabbed land from Mr Obunde family, forcefully sold to NHIF

Here is another heartbreaking story.

Deputy President William Ruto destroyed Mr Obunde family because of greed. Mr Obunde who was a top manager in Kenya Railways lived with his large family of four wives & over 20 children on the land that is now NHIF HQ.

In 1991, Ruto grabbed the property & forced NHIF to buy it. NHIF agreed to buy it but on condition that it was vacant possession. Ruto caused Kenya Railways to issue summary dismissal & immediate eviction notice to Mr. Obunde so that Ruto can sell the land to NHIF

Mr Obunde was an old genial man who had brought up his large family well and was about to retire. By summary dismissal for no offense, it therefore meant that he lost all his benefits and was left destitute. Back to zero. All the while Ruto smiled to the bank

After dismissal, following day Kenya Railways trucks and police arrived and evicted Mr Obunde without even giving him a few days to plan his next move. He was forces to move to Kibera. His life went from a Top Manager of Kenya Railways to a destitute old man in Kibera

After the eviction, Mr Obunde’s large family was forever scattered and some children committed suicide. Others disappeared never to be found again. The remaining ones have always lived to tell this sad bitter story. NHIF and DP Ruto have blood on their hands