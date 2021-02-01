How DP Ruto allies planned heckling in Kisii, backfired, Hon Osoro and Omanga ass got kicked badly.

LONG POST

FACTS FROM KISII ABOUT TODAY’S SHAMELESS BEHAVIOR BY TANGATANGA.

Fellow Kenyans, political intolerance is slowly becoming our cup of tea. If events of the past few days and to day are anything to go by, then we are headed into dangerous times ahead and something needs to be done ASAP.

My intel person informs me the following;

Last night at an hotel in Kisii (name withheld), four Honourable Members of Parliament from Kisii including a female Senator from Nairobi met together with 10 MCAs (all allied to Tangatanga) to plot how to make their boss’ presence in Kisii for the funeral of Mzee Abel Gongera who was laid to rest at his farm in Bomachoge.

The team leader was Mr. Silvanus Osoro (the self proclaimed pointman of the DP in Gusii region). Money was brought in (a lot) for the mobilization of people to attend the funeral and cheer Mr. William Ruto and perhaps jeer HE Raila Odinga.

Another brief that the leaders had was to make it difficult for Raila to enter the venue, considering that the bereaved Mr. Maangi is an ally of Hon. Ruto.

So come the hour; and Hon. Raila arrives, and the crowd goes wild. The planners of heckling are taken aback. DP also arrives and the two leaders greet each other.

Tension starts to build as Osoro and the area MP Alfa Miruka start making frantic phone calls, perhaps after realizing that they had not done much to have Raila Odinga embarrassed even after receiving huge amounts of money for mobilization.

The people of Gusii have natural love for BABA. They love him and will do anything to show it to him. And this was evident today.

So on realizing that things were not going as per the script, Hon. Osoro (he is my friend of many years) uses his speech time to read a riot act to Hon. Raila Odinga. He screams and shouts like a lost village cock in a banana plantation saying how he can NEVER support him. This was aimed at whipping emotions and pleasing his paymaster.

Now, after him, Dagoretti North MP Hon. Simba Arati takes to the podium, and as usual in his element, he minces no words. He strikes where it hurts most as mourners cheer him wildly. This agitates Osoro who leaves his seat, in the company of Sen. Millicent Omanga, jumps on the dais (Omanga is unable to jump onto the dais for obvious reasons), goes straight to Arati who was still on the microphone and grabs his shirt color. Arati being a city boy doesn’t take it lightly, he pounces on him leaving him (Osoro) sprawling on the floor like an over fed pig.

Now, the situation worsens, their other tact is to seize the programme and control it. Sen. Omanga dashes to the dais, tries to grab the microphone from the Governor of Kisii Hon. James Ongwae, but she is stopped by security personnel.

Again, the plotters of heckling are shocked at the attentiveness and loud cheers Hon. Raila receives from the mourners including those they had paid to heckle.

In short, their plan falls flat on their face. Hon. Raila takes his amble time to sell the BBI gospel as mourners cheer him on.

Maybe later today, Osoro and his team will have questions to answer on why the assignment given to them failed. But the question I want to pose here is, WHY SPENT MILLIONS OF NONEY TO HIRE CROWDS. They have this NARRATIVE and the DP reiterated in Western over the weekend that Raila hatoboki, but what they fail to understand is, he is a darling of the people.

Those who love Raila (millions) love him naturally, and those who have a phobia for him, cannot explain why they hate him.

Raila is truly the ENIGMA.