How customers are losing millions at Equity bank through fraud, management ARROGANT!

Equity bank customers are angry with the continued act of withdrawal of cash from their accounts unknowingly.
The customers who took to twitter said that despite the irregularities the top bank was arrogant and even blocked their calls not to lodge complains.
From 137,000 to 20,000 here are more figures lost by customers.
The customers are now left depressed with the Equity bank not responding to their complains.
#TOKAEQUITY

