How customers are losing millions at Equity bank through fraud, management ARROGANT!

Equity bank customers are angry with the continued act of withdrawal of cash from their accounts unknowingly.

The customers who took to twitter said that despite the irregularities the top bank was arrogant and even blocked their calls not to lodge complains.

From 137,000 to 20,000 here are more figures lost by customers.

The customers are now left depressed with the Equity bank not responding to their complains.

#TOKAEQUITY

I lost 137,000.

4 months now, no explanation, no refund. They blocked me too. — Andrew Weke (@tropics_ke) September 16, 2019

Your money is not safe @KeEquityBank. 20,000 was withdrawn from my account without my knowledge and the bank has not refunded the money, despite waiting for the 30 days. It has even now blocked my calls. Retweet widely!!!#tokaequity — Kendi Gichobi (@KendiGichobi1) September 14, 2019

You people telling us #tokaequity what choice do we have being employed by the owner of equity where it's mandatory to operate an equity bank account? pic.twitter.com/9QcqWLt5po — Kim Kimaru Nderitu (@kimarunderitu) September 17, 2019

I think its time someone stood up and took Equity Bank to court. More than 200 cases of people complaining about money lost without their consent. And its serious money #TokaEquity — Oguda (@zaxoguda) September 17, 2019

Someone took a loan with my account. They expect me to pay #tokaequity — Lynn Ongalo (@LynnAchieng3) September 17, 2019

@KeEquityBank @jmequity #tokaequity So on the the about the 17th I lost my wallet , I reported loss of my ATM to Equity on the 22nd, I signed the relevant forms to stop my card and renew of the same. Unfortunately on that day I couldn't get a replacement since the system was — M:\Njoro (@mnjoro11) September 17, 2019

@KeEquityBank #tokaequity that Insecurity that is seen in Equity the Board need to Respond and give assurance to their Clients not just being Relaxed and Arrogance to Clients Cry so far Criminals have gain Loopholes in their Banks Please do Something!! — Ken Ken (@nnedy700) September 17, 2019

Wow…seeing more of these stories now. Will seriously consider closing and moving. #tokaequity — RobSMN (@SMNRob) September 17, 2019

There have been numerous complaints by many of @KeEquityBank customers on cases of fraud. How do they continue stealing from their own customers and expect a retention of the same? How many more unsuspecting clients are losing their hard earned cash in this bank? #tokaequity https://t.co/7Bl5waBbZN — Ann Lorna (@AnnLorna1) September 17, 2019

I am a satisfied @Coopbankenya client. I fully recommend @Coopbankenya for convenient and quality banking services — ISAAC (@isaac_kitonyi) September 17, 2019

@Asamoh_ warned us,i heeded,i quit @KeEquityBank ,you can too before it is too late….so many cases of theft and no one want to take responsibility…SHAME ON YOU @KeEquityBank — Mr. Kinuthia Pius. (@Belive_Kinuthia) September 16, 2019

@KeEquityBank i withdrew 50k over the counter at Utawala branch. kufika town kubuy a product i was buying at the same amount, nikapata katikati ya hizo noti za 1k kuna 200bob na 500bob notes…… went to claim the 1300/- the next day, wakaruka hiyo stori — TheNextBigThing🇰🇪 (@PhalaFlanii) September 17, 2019

02 May 2019, Kes 66,000 was withdrawn from my Equity bank account Ol, kalou fraudulently.

No action has been taken to date, even after reporting to the Branch manager as well as to the Police and obtaining an OB. @KeEquityBank what a scam! — KK (@kahiamwangi99) September 17, 2019