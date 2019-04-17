Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr IS THE NEXT BIG THING, threat to DP Ruto 2022 ambition

DP Ruto has dominated the headlines over his 2022 presidential ambitions and to some extent the people’s president His Excellence Jakom Baba Raila Odinga. Well, if Kenyans want a break from the past , bury tribalism and set the country in a recovery mood, the youthful Makueni senator Hon Mutula Kilonzo junior can easily defeat the man whose health seem to be fast fading if losing weight and hair anything to go by.

Senator Mutula Jnr should walk in the footsteps of the upcoming American sensation Pete Butiegig; ofcouse senator Mutula is not gay, he did not study at Harvard or Oxford but indeed he can can lead the ballot revolution, he comes from a humble hardworking Kamba community that is loved by all Kenyans unlike big tribes whose sons supervised looting of National public resources. Mutula a born town but with roots in Mbooni will be a great pick.

All Kenya needs is somebody who can inspire the masses, someone who can just slow down corruption and refocus on Vision 2030, we don’t need a vegence filled looter donating millions to the church while his cartels are busy impoverising his Kalenjin Maize farmers via looting NCPB and looting dry the dams projects. We just need hope, even Kikuyus have realized Uhuru Kenyatta is just like his father, he has set more Kikuyus into poverty than Moi.

Read this carefully and drop us a comment.

2020 US Election Watch

Pete Butiegig, 37 yr old Democratic Presidential contender is set to become the media frenzy as his campaign is different and appealing to the new generation. What you need to know is as follows:-

👺Being a media frenzy is what makes you president in America, since Obama, and then Trump. Reagan was a Hollywood media frenzy, Nixon was media savvy & frenzy, Jimmy Carter candidacy was media frenzy, Clinton was media frenzy- only the Bushes were boring not so media frenzy.