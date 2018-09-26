How Church Leaders Have Betrayed Kenyans By Supporting Uhuru Corrupt Regime, It’s Business As Usual

Today I present the theory that religion is of no heavenly good but is of some earthly value.

As you already know most of the people destroying this country are not atheists. They believe in God/god. Some even claim they steal public funds to invest in heaven by financing church activities.

Often we have asked why god would not strike dead those who do wickedness in his name. The reason god cannot destroy these people is simply because he doesn’t exist in the first place.

This is a brutal fact but I will explain why it shouldn’t shock anyone. It takes more faith not to believe in god than it takes to believe in him. That is to say for you accept the non-existence of god then you must have faith that he cannot do anything about that.

If religion does not make logical sense why then do most people practise it? This is because of psychological rather than spiritual reasons.

Believing in god is therapeutic. It has the same impact on the mind as drugs do. While the hope it offers is entirely false, the impact on the mind is real. We believe and so we live.

Religion makes people not to feel hopeless and helpless. Without religion many people would run mad or commit suicide when faced by troubles in life. Religion then becomes a tool for establishing some balance in life.

Thus, for as long as there are things beyond humans then there will always be belief in a higher power. That is why most advanced societies that rely more on science to solve problems have fewer believers.

Take for example the concept of prayers and the claim that god answers prayers. Everyone knows there is no truth in that yet they believe so. Prayer is just like gambling. It can work or not work.

Therefore the concept of a divine power behind a positive response to prayer is due to false attribution.

If in the morning you decide to pray to a chair in your house for success and safety. If you go to work succeed and safely return home would it make sense to say that the chair answered your prayers?

Some research has shown prayer to work e.g. in a hospital prayerful people were found to heal faster than the rest. The question is not whether prayer works or not but one of how prayer works.

Prayer works by conditioning the mind towards positive thoughts. In other words, you worry less when you believe that someone is working behind the scenes to set things right.

There are so many gods that are worshiped the world over but everyone believes theirs is the true one. This is rational because in reality god does not exist elsewhere outside the human mind. God is made in the mind and is therefore man made.

It is therefore not true to argue that to have faith in god one must dislodge logic and rationale. Religion and believe in god actually have value. However, such value does not extend beyond earth.

The concept of heaven and hell is a creation by evangelizing religions as a way of marketing themselves and selling their gods. Now you know.

I will finish by posing a question regarding healthy living i.e. eating balanced diet, exercising, sleeping well, living stress free etc. Is healthy living about cheating death or enjoying life?