Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

This Is How Cabinet Positions Were Shared; DP Ruto 4, Gideon Moi 4, Uhuru 16, See Full List

This Is How Cabinet Positions Were Shared; DP Ruto 4, Gideon Moi 4, Uhuru 16, See Full List

3 Comments

Loyality of the 22 cabinet secretaries going by the powerman than sponsored or proposed their names can be broken down as below; either they were proposed by Uhuru, DP Ruto or Moi family.

H.E Governor Peter Munya – Uhuru/Moi
H E Governor Ukur Yattan- Moi/Uhuru
CS Amina Mohammed- Uhuru/Moi
Keriako Tobiko- Uhuru/Moi
CS Sicily Kariuki – Uhuru
CS John Mucheru – Uhuru
CS Aden Mohammed – Uhuru
Monica Juma – Uhuru
Macharia – Uhuru
Magret Kobia – Uhuru
Hon Eugene Wamalwa – Uhuru
CS Rachel Omamo – Uhuru
Hon Najib Balala – Uhuru
CS Henry Rotich – Uhuru
Hon Raphael Tuju-Uhuru
Hon John Munyes – Ruto
Hon Charles Keter – Ruto
Farida Karoney – Ruto
Rashid Mohamed – Ruto

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies