This Is How Cabinet Positions Were Shared; DP Ruto 4, Gideon Moi 4, Uhuru 16, See Full List

Loyality of the 22 cabinet secretaries going by the powerman than sponsored or proposed their names can be broken down as below; either they were proposed by Uhuru, DP Ruto or Moi family.
H.E Governor Peter Munya – Uhuru/Moi
H E Governor Ukur Yattan- Moi/Uhuru
CS Amina Mohammed- Uhuru/Moi
Keriako Tobiko- Uhuru/Moi
CS Sicily Kariuki – Uhuru
CS John Mucheru – Uhuru
CS Aden Mohammed – Uhuru
Monica Juma – Uhuru
Macharia – Uhuru
Magret Kobia – Uhuru
Hon Eugene Wamalwa – Uhuru
CS Rachel Omamo – Uhuru
Hon Najib Balala – Uhuru
CS Henry Rotich – Uhuru
Hon Raphael Tuju-Uhuru
Hon John Munyes – Ruto
Hon Charles Keter – Ruto
Farida Karoney – Ruto
Rashid Mohamed – Ruto
Engage your brain first before posting garbage
What happened to kipyegon and the way he was yapping everywhere ruto sasa hana chake