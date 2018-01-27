This Is How Cabinet Positions Were Shared; DP Ruto 4, Gideon Moi 4, Uhuru 16, See Full List

Loyality of the 22 cabinet secretaries going by the powerman than sponsored or proposed their names can be broken down as below; either they were proposed by Uhuru, DP Ruto or Moi family.

H.E Governor Peter Munya – Uhuru/Moi

H E Governor Ukur Yattan- Moi/Uhuru

CS Amina Mohammed- Uhuru/Moi

Keriako Tobiko- Uhuru/Moi

CS Sicily Kariuki – Uhuru

CS John Mucheru – Uhuru

CS Aden Mohammed – Uhuru

Monica Juma – Uhuru

Macharia – Uhuru

Magret Kobia – Uhuru

Hon Eugene Wamalwa – Uhuru

CS Rachel Omamo – Uhuru

Hon Najib Balala – Uhuru

CS Henry Rotich – Uhuru

Hon Raphael Tuju-Uhuru

Hon John Munyes – Ruto

Hon Charles Keter – Ruto

Farida Karoney – Ruto

Rashid Mohamed – Ruto