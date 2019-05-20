How an accountant at ministry of interior deposited 1 million daily to his account

Investigations by the EACC have unearthed how a senior government official managed to deposit an average of Ksh1 Million Shillings daily in his bank accounts.

In court documents filed by the anti-corruption body, the official, Thomas Gitau Njongu, attached to the Ministry of Interior made the sizable deposits over a period of seven months.

Njongu worked at a senior assistant accountant general at the Ministry of Interior where he deposited the monies in his accounts, his wife’s Teresia Njeri and four of their firms.

The Star reported that the deposits were made between January 2017 and July of the same year where they received a cumulative Ksh115 Million in their accounts.

The amount was not adding up to the official’s salary which totals to Ksh1.8 Million for 19 months.

During a raid conducted in 2017 in Harambee House, EACC officials recovered Ksh6.9 Million in Gitau’s office and Ksh1.2 Million at his house in Marurui Estate.

In their documents, the EACC sleuths stated that the amounts were proceeds of crime as he engaged in misappropriation of taxpayers’ money.

The body claimed that he siphoned money as he accessed petty cash from the Ministry illegally.

Njongu’s multi-million properties in Nairobi’s Thome estate, Kitengela and Kabete risk possession by the government.