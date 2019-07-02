Shocking: How a desperate poor Kenyan dropped from KQ plane in London, tried sneaking into Britain

Police in London and Nairobi are investigating an incident where a body dropped from a London-bound Kenya Airways plane on Sunday.

The body, which is yet to be identified, reportedly fell to his death as the plane was approaching the Heathrow Airport in London for landing after leaving Nairobi.

The body landed on a private farm in Lambeth, South London, after which the land owner identified the police who got in touch with Kenyan authorities.

According to the KQ, the body could have belonged to a stowaway attempting to illegally access the nation using the plane, adding that police from both countries are handling the issue.

“The incident has been treated as a sudden death and is now a police matter.

“The police have already been in contact with the Kenya High Commission to help identify and name the person,” said the airline in a statement, according to the Citizen Digital.

KQ has also confirmed recovering a bag containing some clothes and food at the rear landing gear if the KQ flight 100, and has condoled with the family of the alleged stowaway.

“The 6,840km flight takes 8hrs 50mins. It is unfortunate that a person has lost his life by stowing aboard one of our aircraft and we express our condolences,” further reads the statement.

However, no damage was caused at the scene of fall.