‘Hot Beautiful Slay Queen Torturing Me With Nudes, Sexy Videos’- Governor Nyong’o

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o is undergoing extreme torture especially during the ungoldly hours; the good professor has confessed to being a victim of yellow yellow Slay Queens menace, young hot girls seducing old VIPs with smoking hot nude pictures, sexy text messages and steamy naked videos featuring hot sex tease.

Prof Nyong’o has gone public confessing that a certain slay queen has been harassing him with explicit photos and raunchy messages on WhatsApp every night.

“I wonder if some people sleep. It is mid-night and when you open your phone, your hear pop-up messages all over WhatsApp,” he said.

He confirms to have reported the matter to the police but nothing has been done about it yet. He says that people should learn to use their devices responsibly.

“We need to share good ideas and not only assaults or sexual explorations,” he complained.



Governor Nyong’o says that he is not familiar with the girl as he is not the one who gave her his number.

“I never gave her my number, I even don’t know who she is, yet she kept tormenting me at night via WhatsApp,” the county boss complained.

A few months back, other parliamentarians took to parliament to share their woes of being harassed by slay queens.

The MPs revealed that they get messages that they cannot open in front of their family members. Minority whip Junet Mohammed and the majority leader Aden Duale said that they are receiving disturbing pictures from random girls.

“Just recently the same lady sent me something and i tried to open it. The sounds that came out of it made it difficult to speak in my house,” Kiminini MP, Chris Wamalwa complained.

Kisumu police boss said that he is working on the case and the suspect will be apprehended soon