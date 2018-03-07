Horror as Gunmen Rob Patients at a Hospital in Jericho Estate

Patients at a hospital in Jericho Estate were subjected to hours of horror and anguish after four gunmen stormed the hospital and robbed them at gunpoint.

The thugs locked up the hospital staff, roughed up the 100 sick and stole valuables from them including a dialysis machine.

After the raid, the four men described as no older than 30 years armed with pistols and swords casually walked away to the slum.

“The hospital went quiet when thugs threatened to shoot. All patients gave up cash and phones,” a fearful patient said.

Buru Buru DCI chief Jeremiah Ikiao said officers have crucial leads that will lead to arrest of the gang.