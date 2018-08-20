Hon Wetangula And Three MPs Escape Death As Armed Gang Storms Burial Of Hon Kibunguchy’s Driver

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy were on Monday caught up in a fracas at the burial of the MP’s driver.

The incident left three people with gunshot wounds. Among them was Kapomboi MCA Ben Mulipuko as well as bodyguards attached to Tongareni MP Eseli Simiyu and Kibunguchy.

The MCA was rushed to Mt Elgon Hospital in Kitale while Eseli’s bodyguards were taken to Cherangany Nursing hospital.

Trouble started when Kibunguchy was addressing the mourners attending the burial of his driver Douglas Wakacha who was shot dead in an attack at Soy Highway Motel on August 12.

Carolyn Makokha, a nominated Trans Nzoia MCA, told the Star that her colleague Mulipuko was shot on the leg after he tried to shield Kibunguchy and Wetang’ula.

“Kibunguchy was giving an account of what transpired in last week’s shooting when we heard gunshots. Everyone ran for their lives,” she said.

The legislator said she saw four men, two in jungle green uniforms similar to those donned by APs, while two were in black suits.