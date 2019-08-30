Hon. Wetangula dumps Mudavadi, to field a FORD-Kenya candidate in Kibra

The much anticipated Kibra parliamentary race is becoming hotter and hotter as almost all major parties are now joining the race.

The Moses Wetang’ula-led Ford Kenya, the lion party has now joined the race.

Wetang’ula, the party’s leader on Friday disclosed that the party will be unveiling its candidate in Kibra by-election next week.

According to the Bungoma Senator, the party will consider a dynamic, young, professional, Kibra-born, grassroots operator who will carry on with the dynamic legacy left by Hon Ken Okoth.

Wetangula further disclosed that Ford Kenya is no stranger to the great people of Kibra.

He says Rt Hon Raila Odinga went to parliament for the first time in 1993 on Ford Kenya party.

Ford Kenya, the lion party, is no stranger to the great people of Kibra. My brother Rt Hon Raila Odinga went to parliament for the first time in 1993 on Ford Kenya party. We are on the brink of recreating history. — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) August 30, 2019



So far, Raila’s ODM party, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC party and President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee party are already in the race with ODM planning to hold its nominations on September 7.

Jubilee party has hence invited interested candidates to reapply for party tickets after it disowned its first list of nominees that had been presented to IEBC.

“This letter that is making rounds within social media outlets is FAKE. Please note that any communication regarding the Kibra Constituency by-election will be done through the official Party organ.” Jubilee said