Hon. Tuju disowns letter bearing DP Ruto’s Kibra by-election aspirants

Jubilee party secretary general Raphael Tuju has vehemently denied and further clarified that the letter was fake and further explaining that it was not his signature on the viral letter.

This was after Social media was awash with reports of footballer MacDonald Mariga seeking nomination from the Jubilee Party to contest the Kibra parliamentary seat during nominations slotted for November.

“It is fake, that is not my signature on the purported letter,” the Jubilee Secretary General said.

The letter adds on to the growing problem of fake news – particularly through social media and other online platforms.

Some of the signs that the letter was not genuine included the fact that the Jubilee Secretary General had just announced that the party was welcoming candidates who may be interested in seeking its ticket for the Kibra by-election.

It is not reasonable that within hours of the SG announcing candidates to present themselves, five aspirants had made applications, got vetted, and their names forwarded to IEBC.

The letter first appeared on Twitter after blogger Robert Alai published it on his account.

It was also picked up by besieged State House Secretary of Innovation Dennis Itumbi – who is facing a criminal case relating to alleged authorship and distribution of a fake letter purporting to expose an assassination attempt against Deputy President William Ruto.