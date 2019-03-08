Hon. Tim Wanyonyi clears bill for Kangemi dam fire victims

Westlands MP Hon Tim Wanyonyi on Thursday came to the rescue of 15 Kangemi Dam fire victims after he cleared their hospital bills at Eagle Health and Clinic Services hospital in Kangemi.



A massive fire had on Tuesday destroyed several houses at Dam Informal Settlement leaving 700 households homeless as well as more than 40 people injured.

At least 19 victims were attended to at the hospital,8 had superficial burns and were treated and discharged on medication, 6 had deep cuts on head and arms that were stitched, dressed and discharged as well as 5 who were in deep shock, unconscious due to smoke inhalation and other complications.

Only four victims are still admitted at the hospital undergoing treatment.