Hon Tim Wanyonyi calls for intergrated learning for PWD children

Westland MP Hon Tim Wanyonyi has called for intergrated learning for PWD children in different parts of the country.

In it’s 40th year, the Rotary club of Nairobi annually hosts a rally for physically and mentally challenged children at the same grounds.



The event this year brought together 7,000 children from 40 different schools and homes in and outside Nairobi for fun, games and entertainment.

Speaking during the event that provides a forum for interaction among the children and also with Rotarians and other prominent PWDs, the Westlands MP commended Rotary Club for the continuity of the invaluable programme.

He also made a clarion call to the ministry of education to encourage the establishment of integrated learning of PWD children. He added that such a model will enhance independence and acquisition of developmentally advanced skills for the PWD children.

The legislator further asked the private sector and government to provide an environment for Persons living with Disability to access opportunities and be employed.

WESTLANDS MP Hon Tim Wanyonyi and Nominated MP David Ole Sankok were the chief guests at this year’s Rotary Sunshine Rally at Jamhuri Show Grounds.

Each Rotarian contributes Kshs 1000 towards this annual event.