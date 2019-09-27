Hon. Sylvanus Osoro angered by Matiangi’s huge crowd in Kiambu

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro on Thursday clashed with a blogger on Facebook who had claimed that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had pulled a crowd during after his visit in Kiambu.

Matiang’i was in Kiambu to address the insecurity concerns that have been raised by locals.

In a Facebook post, the blogger Wahome Thuku shared several photos of the CS’s visit and captioned; “CS Fred Matiangi in Kiambu. And no he had not called a rally. No he is not a politician, just a CJ. No he is not campaigning yet.”

Osoro would not let this go unanswered. He clicked on the comment box and said that Matiang’i was a ‘super CS’ and therefore he should have drawn a super crowd.

He further said that he draws more crowds in his constituency yet he is just an MP.

“I dont see a crowd here. I pull such ‘groups’ in their tens every time am in my constituency, a small time MP like myself. I thought his will be a super crowd befitting his superposition that happens to be ‘above’ an elected DP!!!!!! I can bet against anything,nearly half of such a group is comprised of men in uniforms. Chiefs, cops and civil servants under his command. He enjoys such cosmetic Glory. Next time, define the term ‘crowd’ for me counsel Wahome Thuku,” Osoro replied to the blogger’s post.

The MP allied to Deputy President William Ruto is among a group of Gusii politicians who have expressed opposition to a section of politicians campining for Matiang’i to voe for the presidency in 2022.