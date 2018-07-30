Hon Suleiman Dori Shocks Residents By Gifting Chief a Second Wife

Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori has shocked and amused residents in equal breath following his weird gift to an area Chief over job well done.

In a move to express his happiness at how effective and hardworking a local chief is, an MP in Kwale County offered him a second wife as a gift.

While feting Ali Riga, the Kinondo location chief, after he led to the swift recovery of a lost gun stolen from a policeman who had been lynched by an angry mob, the Msambweni legislator, Suleiman Dori offered to meet the cost of marrying a second wife as a gift for his intelligence that led to the recovery of the firearm.

The chief, who is already married to one wife, was offered the strange gift, complete with an all-expenses paid wedding at a top of the range hotel by the legislator, who also doubles up as the chairman of the Coast Parliamentary Group.

“I am ready to sponsor the wedding if you’re willing to have a second wife because of your sterling performance as an administrator,” the legislator said amid laughter from guests and the crowd.

The MP congratulated the chief for his heroic deed and hard work, which led to the recovery of the pistol stolen from a cop, killed by angry villagers who has mistaken him for a thief on July 14.

While speaking at a local baraza at Nyumba Mbovu grounds, convened to restore order in the area following the unfortunate incident, Dori gave the chief an unknown amount of cash as a token and praised him for his exemplary work.

Crazy Monday said the chief laughed off the offer, saying he politely decline it owing to that fact he can’t manage a second wife.

“I thank the MP for his kind gesture, but much as our religion allows a man to marry up to four wives, the pressure of a large family is too much to bear for me considering the harsh economic times,” the father of five said amid giggles.

The chief added that he can’t risk getting a second wife, yet he is currently struggling to meet the needs of his first family. Talk of manna from heaven going to waste.