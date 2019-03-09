Hon. Rueben Ndolo takes Nairobi by storm in “Zoezi mtaani” initiative

ZOEZI mtaani, the brainchild of former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo has caught momentum and on top gear since inception.





Now on it’s 4Th Edition, it aims to keep Nairobians fit and healthy and more so keep youth off drugs and substance abuse.

The founder of this brilliant circular event Mr Ndolo said today at Uhuru Sports complex, that he’s main drive to push for ZOEZI mtaani was in line with Building Bridges initiative – to foster peace and coexistence between neighbours and communities after the famous Handshake deal between President Uhuru and Opposition poerhouse Raila Odinga.





Today’s fitness event at Uhuru was in line with the Handshake Anniversary – Mr Ndolo insists on respect to women and keeping youth engaged and free from drugs as the sole agenda of the initiative. Once Nairobi is covered, ZOEZI mtaani will move to other counties.