Hon.Raila was not involved in the gold scam deal says Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi now says that it is malicious to link the ODM party leader Raila Odinga to the gold scam.

This, the lawyer says, is following Raila’s recent meeting with the Dubai ruler where President Uhuru Kenyatta was also present.

Raila has been linked to the scam especially after an audio of a person that sounded like Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula mentioned his name alongside that of the president in a conversation with a person said to be a representative of the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.