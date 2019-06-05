Hon. Raila visits ailing Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso in London

ODM leader Raila Odinga paid a visit to Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso who is ailing in London.

The opposition leader and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, Manoah Esipisu were captured on a bedside in the hospital.

The governor has been ailing for a while and is taking a one-month medical leave for the treatment.



Her deputy governor, Hillary Bachok, has been presiding over the operations during the duration she will be away.

“During her four-week absence, Deputy Governor Hillary Bachok will hold brief for her. He will be assisted by the county secretary Evalyn Rono and the chief of staff Jayne Sigilai,” read part of a statement issued by her director of communication Ezra Kirui on 30/5/19.

Her last public appearance was on May 3 at Tembwo in Sotik.



Raila who is also the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development was visiting the UK at Chatham House in London for a two day event titled “Our Shared Humanity” on the legacy of the former UN Secretary General the late Kofi Annan.

During his visit, Raila held talks with the President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio.

The talks centered around issues of trade and infrastructure ties among African nations.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, Manoah Esipisu visiting Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso