Hon. Raila, Joho and DP Ruto leads the country in mourning Gov. Nyongo’s mother

ODM leader Raila Odinga led the country in mourning the sudden death of Mama Dorcas Owino Nyong’o mother to Kisumu governor H.E Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Mama Dorcas was reportedly admitted at the facility a few days ago and was undergoing treatment.

Governor Nyong’o and her sister Dr Risper Nyagoy were on Tuesday due to appear in court for contempt of court charges in a Ksh.200 million estate case but their lawyers cited Mama Dorcas’ illness as part of the reason why they skipped the hearing.

Mr. Odinga, in a letter of condolence to the Kisumu Governor’s family, said the deceased leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership and great heart.

Here are some of the sentiments:



