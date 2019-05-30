Hon. Raila, Duale wins big in new VIP escort list by IG Mutyambai

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has finally come out to address the much-talked about issue of public leaders being entitled to special clearance on roads and highways during traffic snarl-ups.

IG Mutyambai, in a directive issued on Wednesday said the first category of VIPs liable for such kind of treatment include the President, Deputy President, as well as the First Lady.

Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs as well as the Interior Principal Secretary also fall within this first category.

Below is the complete list of the other VIPs:

Category 2

The Chief of Defence Forces

The Inspector General National Police Service

The Deputy Inspector General-Kenya Police Service

The Deputy Inspector General-Administration Police Service

Category 3

The Speaker of the National Assembly

The Speaker of the Senate

The Majority leader of the National Assembly

Category 4

Retired Presidents

Retired Prime Minister

Category 5

Ambulances

Fire Brigade

According to the IG, any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases.

“All other vehicles including Government registered vehicles (GK) are expected to follow the normal traffic flow,” reads the statement.

“Any Government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping, the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law.”