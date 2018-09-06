BREAKING SAD: Hon Prof Ouma Muga Is Dead, Re-known Environmentalist, Served Assistant Minister

Prof. Ouma Muga is dead, he stood on the right side of history, however, Kenya let you down. R.I.P

Prof Ouma Muga, who had a PhD in Geography, was a genius from Kochia in Homa Bay County.

He was admitted at Kikuyu hospital after being abandoned by the academic world and government he once served as an assistant minister

He was once a top student nationwide, lecturer, MP, and put Kenya on the international map through his ozone layer research work.

He later authored a speech on ozone layer, that won then President Moi standing ovation at the Ozone Layer Conference in Brazil, in 1989.

He was once a University Lecturer and Vice Chancellor of Moi University.

Thereafter, he ventured into politics, of which he became MP of the then Rangwe Constituency in 1989 on a KANU ticket and got appointed as an Assistant Minister for Environment.

The Kenya government should have comfortably taken care of such sharp brains that shone during their active age.