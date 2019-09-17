Hon Ndindi Nyoro forced to eat a humble pie, apologizes to Kamanda, catholic church

Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Maina Kamanda on Monday, September 16, accepted Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro’s meek apology over scuffle at a church in Murang’a.

Kamanda accepted the apology with the condition- that the tanga tanga MP should avoid repeating the mistake.

“When your child makes mistakes, you counsel him or her, strongly so if necessary, directly or through appropriate persons,” spoke Kamanda in a statement.

Nyoro, who was at Igwe ACK Church a few meters from Gitui Catholic Church on Sunday, September 15, made an apology and appealed for forgiveness, stating that he regretted being caught up in the drama.

“The Gitui Catholic Church incident was regrettable and on behalf of Maina Kamanda and his team, I apologise to the Catholic Church,” he appealed.

He further apologised on behalf of the tanga tanga allied MPs who were present during the dramatic encounter.

“On my own behalf and that of all politicians who attended the church service, in humility, I ask for forgiveness from the Catholic church and the entire church,” he stated.

Nyoro added that the issue has been haunting him and vowed not to play politics in church. The legislator, who promised not to engage in blame games, thanked the people of Kiharu for standing with him.

Nyoro was arrested over the issue the following day but was not arraigned because the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) admitted that the police had not forwarded any file to him in connection with the incident.

The legislator’s apology came a few days after Catholic Diocese of Murang’a Bishop James Maria Wainaina demanded an apology from politicians for the chaos that rocked the church.

The bishop also scrapped all the pending political activities in the Catholic Church until further notice.

“I have cancelled political invitations following the sad incident until further notice, I also demand an apology from the politicians involved,” he declared.

On the same Monday, Kamanda warned politicians from the Mount Kenya region to be wary of “malicious and greedy external forces” seeking to misuse them to cause violence.

“Anyone thinking he will divide our people to disrespect President Uhuru Kenyatta or to insult and hate opposition leader Raila Odinga is in for a rude shock,” he maintained.

Kamanda warned of a political change in the country before December 2019, in which “thieves will face the music.”

“The train has left the station. Thieves will face the music. A new Kenyan is being reborn, a rainbow is emerging. A bridge was initiated for all of us to cross to Canaan,” he explained.