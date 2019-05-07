Hon Naisula Lesuuda drafts a bill seeking to provide a monthly allowance to interns

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has drafted a bill that seeks to provide a monthly allowance to interns at government or any other institution.

In a Bill submitted to Parliament on Tuesday, Lesuuda said it reflects article 55 of the Constitution.

The article notes that the state shall take measures including affirmative action, programmes that will ensure that the youth have access to inter-alia relevant education, training and employment.

Lesuuda said the principal object of the Bill is to address some of the core challenges affecting Kenyans, more so the youths who are seeking gainful employment opportunities.