Hon Naisula Lesuuda drafts a bill seeking to provide a monthly allowance to interns

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has drafted a bill that seeks to provide a monthly allowance to interns at government or any other institution.
In a Bill submitted to Parliament on Tuesday, Lesuuda said it reflects article 55 of the Constitution.
The article notes that the state shall take measures including affirmative action, programmes that will ensure that the youth have access to inter-alia relevant education, training and employment.
Lesuuda said the principal object of the Bill is to address some of the core challenges affecting Kenyans, more so the youths who are seeking gainful employment opportunities.
According to the Bill, employers should set aside some amount of funds to be paid to interns. She did not mention any figures.
Her move comes at the time when a KNBS report indicates that despite the government promising one million jobs when it took over in 2013, it has only created 1.8 million jobs in six years.
Desperation has pushed some youth to accept any job regardless of the pay and terms.
Last month, there was a debate on social media about internships and whether or not they should be paid.
On April, Deputy President William Ruto said the government will start offering internships to graduates from different colleges across the country from July 2019.
He spoke when he presided over a graduation ceremony at Bukura Agricultural College.
