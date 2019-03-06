DP Ruto attack dog Hon Murkomen slapped, humiliated by Hon John Mbadi over 21billion dams scandal

Minority leader in the national assembly John Mbadi humiliated Senate majority leader Kipchumba murkomen during the Citizen TV interview over the 21billion dams scandal . Hon Mbadi called out the senator and Rift Valleys for protecting thieves who have fleeced the government and impoverished their own people -Kalenjins.

Murkomen cried saying that DCI was targeting DP Ruto in the 2022 presidential race.

Hon Mbadi said that DCI Kinoti asked Kalenjin leaders to respect institutions and allow them to conduct investigations without interference or intimidation.

Here is an excerpt of the graft verbal war interview on Citizen tv’s News night:

John Mbadi: If Murkomen says he has no faith in the DCI, yet the president says he has confidence in the DCI, he is saying what is contrary to the president. As leader of majority in senate, he should support the president.

Kipchumba Murkomen: I am privy to information that people are unhappy with the dam projects

John Mbadi: ODM is behind Uhuru Kenyatta in the war against corruption.

John Mbadi: Why can’t we give the DCI time to conduct investigations? To find out if the money was indeed used to buy tiles and towels?

Kipchumba Murkomen: What we are against is the manner in which investigations are being carrying out

John Mbadi: All Kenyans are going to pay for the loans. We need answers

John Mbadi: As Kenyans, we are entitled to answers. The people who should get us answers are the accounting officers, not politicians

Kipchumba Murkomen: Some people claim I know too much. I want to say that I am the senator of Elgeyo Marakwet. The dam project is in my county

John Mbadi: It is good when investigations are in the public, so we can assess. The DCI is asking fundamental questions. KVDA needs to come out and tell us what happened with procurement and matters around the capability of the contractor

Kipchumba Murkomen: There is a lot of falsehood in what has been reported about Arror and Kimwarer dams

Kipchumba Murkomen: The DCI is not acting independently. Most of the things done by DCI are on social media and traditional media. Investigations should not be done in that manner

Reaction:

@Archie Pastor Wonder: Without borrowing any loan Mwai Kibaki built 5 dams, Badasa, Kiserian, Umaa, Chemusus and Maruba at shs 9.8 billion.

Currently the government is saying that it is constructing 5 dams at a cost of sh.142.5 billion financed by loans.

It’s very painful, too painful!