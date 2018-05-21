Kenya Today

DRAMA: Hon Moses Kuria Sensing Danger Runs To Police After Issuing Death Threats To Blogger Nyakundi

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has reported blogger Cyprian Nyakundi to the Police in what is widely seen a s a move to shield himself from the law after he allegedly threatened the bad ass blogger with ‘silencing forever’.

Hon Kuria had earlier indicated that he would deal with the blogger extra judiciary and would not report the matter to the police. Drama started on Sunday night when Hon Kuria alleged that there will be an extra ballot paper for the referendum during the 2022 General Elections to which blogger Nyakundi told him off.

Here is how the twitter war between Hon Kuria and Blogger Kuria shaped up before the MP ‘run’ to the POlice for help;

