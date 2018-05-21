DRAMA: Hon Moses Kuria Sensing Danger Runs To Police After Issuing Death Threats To Blogger Nyakundi

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has reported blogger Cyprian Nyakundi to the Police in what is widely seen a s a move to shield himself from the law after he allegedly threatened the bad ass blogger with ‘silencing forever’.

Hon Kuria had earlier indicated that he would deal with the blogger extra judiciary and would not report the matter to the police. Drama started on Sunday night when Hon Kuria alleged that there will be an extra ballot paper for the referendum during the 2022 General Elections to which blogger Nyakundi told him off.

REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY: Sensing trouble and the possibility of him being the first casualty of the same law that he championed, Moses Kuria reports me to @PoliceKE pretending that he's the victim. Is our criminal justice system tailored to defend wrong-doers? 😎 pic.twitter.com/tT8ZEvvzrg — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 21, 2018

Here is how the twitter war between Hon Kuria and Blogger Kuria shaped up before the MP ‘run’ to the POlice for help;

Wee kahii gaka reke ngwire. Ngukuhihinya heke nyukwa aigue mbu e githii. Nii tinii Sonko — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) May 20, 2018

Can someone translate what this Gatundu retard has said? I don't seem to understand this language of our oppressors. I can deduce that it's an insult connecting me to @MikeSonko . https://t.co/oVGWHPA2Dk — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 20, 2018

Because you are too small for this law. You choose your enemies wisely small boy — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) May 20, 2018

Amezoea watu. Enough is enough — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) May 20, 2018

You are trending on a banana skin my friend. I would refer you to others but unfortunately they cant tell you any tale — Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) May 20, 2018

Leave Nyakundi To Me, I’ll Not Take Him To Court Like Sonko But Silence Him Forever Like I’ve Done To Rest Who Can’t Speak, Moses Kuria Warns – https://t.co/oIdHpW7B7q Via @KenyaInsights — Gilbert Odoyo (@OdoyoGilbert_) May 21, 2018