Hon Moses Kuria is battling COVID-19 for 27 days now, DP Ruto yet to visit his staunch soldier in hospital

Controversial Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria has been battling with COVID-19 for the past 27 days, he has called on Kenyans to take the coronavirus disease seriously as he is still struggling to recover.

“I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that coronavirus is real,” he said.

Kuria said the worst thing Kenya can do is to lower its guard.

“And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses, but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to coronavirus patients,” he said.

“If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid very difficult circumstances. ”

He said that one learns to focus more on the virus and the front line workers.

“…and less on side shows. We shall overcome Covid-19,” he added.

Hon Kuria had taken to social media to let the masses know of his predicament:

Hon Kuria is a known drunkard and may be this may have compromised his immunity thus taking long to recover

Douglas Ogari@MTETEZI_OGARI : Who is William Ruto? Moses Kuria has been battling Covid-19 at Karen Hospital for 27 days but your Deputy President has not even made a call or gone to see him. These are the people who used to rant that Hustler movement iko imara! Now you’ve understood Ruto!?

Earlier, Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the curve has shown proof of early reduction of new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

On the state of positive cases reported in the country, Amoth said that it is true that the positivity rate for Covid-19 has declined.

“But all the preventive and surveillance measures are supposed to continually be enhanced to sustain the gains made,” he said.

He added that strict adherence to the curfew is one of the measures which has yielded great results and led to reduced transmission of the virus.