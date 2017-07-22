Hon Moriaso DUMPS Uhuru Jubilee Joins Raila NASA via CCM. Jubilee VANQUISHED in Masai land

Jubilee Party has suffered a major blow in Narok after the party’s county chair Solomon Moriaso defected to Isaac Rutto’s Chama Cha Mashinani.

Moriaso defected alongside more than 100 youth leaders and aspirants who contested for MCA posts in various wards during the party’s primaries.

They were received by Rutto and deputy party leader Patrick Ntutu during the manifesto launch of Ololulung’a MCA Bob Maren held at Ololung’a in Narok South Sub County on Thursday.

The is a major boost for Ntutu, who is a CCM governor candidate, to wrestle the seat from incumbent Governor Samuel Tunai of Jubilee Party.

ODM’s Joseph Tiampati also in the race.

Moriaso said he decided to quit Jubilee because Tunai failed the people of Narok.

“Tunai is the one who made the Maasai people to move out of Jubilee because he does not have the interest of the people of Narok in his heart,” he said.

He expressed confidence that Ntutu will clinch Narok governor seat in the August 8 polls as he showed leadership skills as a public servant.

Rutto said Narok is CCM zone and the party will clinch most of the seats in the polls.

He told the Jubilee administration to prepare to hand over power to NASA, noting that Kenyans are tired with the current regime.

The governor said that Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the best person to lead this country.

“The latest pollsters show that Raila is ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the most popular candidate in the county and that will also happen in the August 8 polls,” he said.

Ntutu said the defection of Jubilee officials is clear indication that the party has collapsed in the county and the CCM is continuing to gain popularity.

The MP outlined his plans to use Narok’s resources to improve the county.

“We want to adopt agriculture to create wealth and employment. This can be done through value addition to agricultural products,” said Ntutu.

He said he will set up processing plants for raw agricultural material such as wheat, maize and Barley and also revamp tourism.

“We need to process the meat, hides and skins. This will create employment for the youth, generate income to the country and alleviate poverty,” he said.